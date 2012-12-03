* Shares in MphasiS Ltd rose as much as 6.1 percent after the company, a unit of Hewlett-Packard Co, agreed to buy U.S.-based Digital Risk LLC, a mortgage management specialist, for $175 million. * MphasiS said in a statement that Digital Risk is expected to register revenues of $127 million in CY2012. * The company has maintained that it would be looking at acquisitions to utilize the huge cash and cash equivalents of 23 billion rupees on the books. * Shares up 4.24 percent at 404.60 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)