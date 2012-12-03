BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in MphasiS Ltd rose as much as 6.1 percent after the company, a unit of Hewlett-Packard Co, agreed to buy U.S.-based Digital Risk LLC, a mortgage management specialist, for $175 million. * MphasiS said in a statement that Digital Risk is expected to register revenues of $127 million in CY2012. * The company has maintained that it would be looking at acquisitions to utilize the huge cash and cash equivalents of 23 billion rupees on the books. * Shares up 4.24 percent at 404.60 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.