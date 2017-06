* USD/INR extends gains to 54.57/58 versus its previous close of 54.26/27 on the back of dollar demand from importers including gold and oil firms. * Traders say some fixing related dollar demand also likely pushing the pair higher. * Parliament adjournment also boosts sentiment for the dollar, traders say, but 54.60 would see some sellers emerging, they add. * Domestic shares also trading down 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)