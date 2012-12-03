* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained on strong November vehicle sales. * Maruti's November vehicle sales grew 12.5 percent on year to 103,200 units, sustaining the recovery in sales witnessed in October. * Dispatches rose on the back of festive demand, particularly for diesel vehicles and higher exports, brokerage Anandrathi said in a note. * Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 18 percent rise in November sales to 48,143 vehicles and continued on a strong trajectory, boosted by new launches and a large diesel portfolio, the brokerage added. * Maruti shares rose 1.1 percent at 1,491 rupees, while Mahindra & Mahindra shares gained 1.2 percent at 958 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)