* The BSE index down 0.22 percent to 19,297.61 while the NSE index is also down 0.21 percent at 5,867.50. * Indian stocks down after gaining 4.5 percent in November, as recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank fall on profit-taking. * HDFC Bank falls 2.4 percent while ITC is down 1.2 percent. * However, Aviation stocks such as Jet Airways gain on a report in Mint newspaper that the airline will soon seek regulatory approval to tweak its ownership pattern to facilitate a stake sale to Etihad Airways. * Jet Airways gains 5.9 percent while SpiceJet is also up 6.1 percent on speculation over potential stake sale, dealers say. * Traders closely tracking the vote on foreign investment in multi-brand retail in parliament for further direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)