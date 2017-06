* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.12 percent and the shorter-end 1-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.71 percent. * Dealers say the market is waiting to see how much the RBI buys at the 120 billion rupees bond buy and at what cutoffs on Tuesday. * Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst at AK Capital, says the longer end of the OIS curve seems to be in receiving mode on expectation of continuous OMOs and likely passing of fiscal reforms. * "We expect the 5 year to ease by 5-10 bps if the important reform bills are passed," he says. * Consistent high repo borrowings may restrict any significant receivings in 1-year leg, he adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)