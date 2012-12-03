BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in some state-run lenders including State Bank of India outperform the benchmark bank index after news channels report that the government will take a decision on capital infusion this week, dealers say. * In November, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the combined injection of capital will not exceed the 150 billion rupees ($2.73 billion) provisioned in the budget for the fiscal year ending in March 2013. * Lenders likely to get capital rise: State Bank of India rose 1.5 percent, Indian Overseas Bank was 3.3 percent up while Central Bank of India gained 2.5 percent. The Bank Nifty was down 0.49 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.