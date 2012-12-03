* Shares in some state-run lenders including State Bank of India outperform the benchmark bank index after news channels report that the government will take a decision on capital infusion this week, dealers say. * In November, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the combined injection of capital will not exceed the 150 billion rupees ($2.73 billion) provisioned in the budget for the fiscal year ending in March 2013. * Lenders likely to get capital rise: State Bank of India rose 1.5 percent, Indian Overseas Bank was 3.3 percent up while Central Bank of India gained 2.5 percent. The Bank Nifty was down 0.49 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)