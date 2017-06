* India's benchmark bond yield drops 1 basis point to 8.17 percent. * Dealer says Tuesday's open market operations (OMO) likely to see considerable interest from state-run banks. * RBI to buy up to 120 billion rupees of debt, including the benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond and the 8.19 percent 2020 bond. * Liquidity continues to remain tight at 1.13 trillion rupees and is expected to rise ahead of advance tax outflows in mid-December. * Dealers say likely hike in foreign fund limit in government debt by $5 billion also helping sentiments. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)