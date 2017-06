* Indian overnight cash rates steady at its Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent with traders awaiting the open market operation on Tuesday which has the potential to infuse as much as 120 billion rupees into the banking system. * Banking system liquidity deficit rose above 1 trillion rupees on Nov. 12 and has been around those levels since then. * Traders cite high government cash balances with the central bank and high currency with public due to the festival season being as key reasons for the current cash squeeze. * The government's balances with the central bank shot up to 144.63 billion rupees in the week to Nov. 23 from 1 billion rupees on Nov. 16, the latest RBI data shows. * The currency with the public also rose 4 percent to 429.7 billion rupees in the fortnight to Nov. 16, data shows. * Traders say the open market operation would potentially help infuse around 70 billion rupees into the market as the rest would get absorbed by the state-loans and service tax outflows on Dec. 10 which could be to the tune of 30 billion rupees. * Cash rates however are expected to hold in a 8.00-8.15 percent band as banks can easily borrow from the central bank at 8 percent by pledging the excess bonds held by them as collateral. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 135.74 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while in the CBLO market it was at 577.45 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)