Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 10, 2015
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.643
Reoffer price 99.643
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date December 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0862681755
