December 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KBC Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.638
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.4bp
over the OBL#164
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs
International, KBC & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
Notes Launched under issuer's Residential
Mortgage Covered bond programme
ISIN BE6246364499
Data supplied by International Insider.