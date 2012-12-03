December 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.638

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.4bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs

International, KBC & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer's Residential

Mortgage Covered bond programme

ISIN BE6246364499

Data supplied by International Insider.