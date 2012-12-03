December 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Unedic

Guarantor France

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 26, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 105.54

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct April 2017 FRTR

Payment Date December 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011244243

