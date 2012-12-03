December 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 31, 2022
Coupon 6.950 pct
Issue price 101.888
Reoffer price 101.888
Spread 498 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0849517650
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.