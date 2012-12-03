December 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower German State of North Rhine - Westphalia

(Land NRW)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date May 23, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 64bp

Reoffer price 101.228

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 28bp

Payment Date December 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 550 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0783383853

Data supplied by International Insider.