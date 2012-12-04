* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.14 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.32 percent. * Asian shares dipped on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in November, while the euro hovered near a six-week high on optimism over a planned debt buy back by Greece. * Foreign investors bought 3.02 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 3.36 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.18 percent. * The lower house of India's parliament begins a debate on supermarket reform. * Dealers say the probability of a December rally will increase if the vote goes in favour of the ruling Congress-led alliance. If not, the newfound optimism around recently announced reform measures is seen petering out. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)