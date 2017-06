* USD/INR seen treading water with traders staying on the sidelines ahead of the crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday. The pair had closed at 54.77/78 on Monday. * The dollar slips against the yen after U.S. manufacturing activity hits a three-year low in November, while the euro succumbs to profit-taking after hitting highs against both the dollar and the yen the previous day. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.2 percent. Domestic share moves to be watched for direction. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.70 after sharp gains in the previous session and move in a 54.50 to 54.90 range initially. * Dollar demand from oil firms and other importers, a key factor for weakness in the previous session, will also be watched. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)