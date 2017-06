* USD/INR inches marginally down to 54.75/76 versus its previous close of 54.77/78 on some profit-taking after the sharp rise seen in the previous session. * Trading however is expected to be choppy ahead of the crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail due on Wednesday afternoon which will be a critical determinant of the rupee's direction in the medium term. * Traders will watch the domestic sharemarket movement for direction during the day. Shares trading down 0.15 percent in opening deals. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)