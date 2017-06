* Nomura advises investors to initiate a tactical flattener position in India offshore OIS. * Bank suggests move as curve has steepened since Oct. 30 policy and attractive carry. Moreover, the RBI still is two months away from a rate cut and liquidity will continue to remain in deficit until March, it says. * Investment bank advises pay 1-, receive 3-year and pay 1-, receive 5-year are the best flatteners to earn carry. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)