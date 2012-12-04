* The BSE index rises 0.09 percent to 19,322.56, while the NSE index down 0.11 percent at 5,877. * Asian shares dipped on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in November, while the euro hovered near a six-week high on optimism over a planned debt buy back by Greece. * Reliance Industries gains more than 1 percent after a report in The Economic Times newspaper said the oil ministry is poised to approve the company's investment plans for the controversial KG-D6 block, setting the stage for reversing the sharp decline in output by developing new fields, citing government sources. link.reuters.com/vyn44t * Shares in Jet Airways also up 5 percent on reports that it may sell stake to Etihad Airways. * Dealers say Outcome of Parliament's vote on supermarket reform is key for near term direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)