BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Jaiprakash Power Ventures gain 7 percent after its parent company, Jaiprakash Associates, said in a statement the Amelia North coal mine has received the final Stage II forest clearance for diversion of 728.75 hectares of forest land for coal mining. * "Mine clearance has certainly been one of the important catalysts for JPVL's stock performance and removes a difficult overhang," Deutsche Bank says in a report. * The investment bank adds the coal from Amelia in Madhya Pradesh state is scheduled to be used for the company's 1,320 MW Nigrie thermal power project, which is expected to be commissioned by March 2014. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.