* USD/INR trades stronger at 54.94/95 versus its previous close of 54.77/78 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and as sentiment remains cautious ahead of the crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday. * Weakness in the euro, which succumbed to profit-taking after hitting highs against the dollar in the previous session, also hurts. * Domestic shares trading largely flat ahead of the impending vote. * Traders do not see much strength beyond 55 levels in the current session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)