* Indian overnight cash rates largely steady at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window, however, falls to 944.15 billion rupees from 1.13 trillion rupees on Monday. * Traders expect cash rates to remain wedged between 8.00 and 8.15 percent in the near term. * Repo borrowing could fall further on Wednesday when the settlement of up to 120 billion rupees bond buying by the central bank happens. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 130.60 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market stand at 389.47 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)