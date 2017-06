* India's benchmark bond yield 1 basis point lower at 8.16 percent. * Dealers cite good interest at RBI's bond buy auction. * India's central bank may buy the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.90 rupees yielding 8.1649 percent at an auction on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. * RBI to buy up to 120 billion rupees of debt, including the benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond and the 8.19 percent 2020 bond. * Liquidity continues to remain tight, with repo bids falling marginally to 944.15 billion rupees. * India to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 7, including a new 8-year paper. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)