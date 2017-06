* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.11 percent and the shorter-end 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.71 percent. * Dealers wait to see how much the RBI buys at 120 billion rupees of open market operations and the cutoff it offers. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to 944.15 billion rupees from 1.13 trillion rupees on Monday. * Cash expected to remain tight ahead of advance tax outflows in mid-December. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)