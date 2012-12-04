* The BSE index rises 0.17 percent to 19,338.68, while the NSE index up 0.18 percent at 5,881.45. * Reliance Industries extends gains to more than 2 percent after a report in The Economic Times newspaper said the oil ministry is poised to approve the company's investment plans for the controversial KG-D6 block, setting the stage for reversing the sharp decline in output by developing new fields, citing government sources. link.reuters.com/vyn44t * Banks' shares gain on hopes of more open market operations from the Reserve Bank India and some monetary easing by December end, dealers say. ICICI Bank up 1.5 percent. * RBI earlier in the day conducted an auction to buy up to 120 billion rupees of debt, including the benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond and the 8.19 percent 2020 bond. * Retail shares such as Pantaloon Retail India trade flat ahead of a crucial vote in parliament on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)