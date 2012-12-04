* USD/INR reverses gains to trade at 54.69/70 versus its previous close of 54.77/78. The pair had risen as high as 54.96 earlier in the session. * Traders say hopes of foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail getting approved via a vote in parliament on Wednesday keeping sentiment for the local currency positive. * Gains in domestic shares also hurting the pair with custodian banks stepping in to sell the greenback. * Earlier gains were on the back of dollar demand of about $200 million, likely from an IT firm, and it has faded now, also hurting the pair, traders say. * MphasiS Ltd, an Indian IT services and back-office support provider and a unit of Hewlett-Packard Co, has agreed to buy U.S.-based Digital Risk LLC, a mortgage management specialist, for $175 million, it said in a statement on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)