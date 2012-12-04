* USD/INR reverses gains to trade at 54.69/70 versus
its previous close of 54.77/78. The pair had risen as high as
54.96 earlier in the session.
* Traders say hopes of foreign direct investment in multi-brand
retail getting approved via a vote in parliament on Wednesday
keeping sentiment for the local currency positive.
* Gains in domestic shares also hurting the pair with
custodian banks stepping in to sell the greenback.
* Earlier gains were on the back of dollar demand of about $200
million, likely from an IT firm, and it has faded now, also
hurting the pair, traders say.
* MphasiS Ltd, an Indian IT services and back-office
support provider and a unit of Hewlett-Packard Co, has
agreed to buy U.S.-based Digital Risk LLC, a mortgage management
specialist, for $175 million, it said in a statement on Monday.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)