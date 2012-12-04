December 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2042
Coupon 3.60 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1RE3V9
Data supplied by International Insider.