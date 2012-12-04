December 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Keppel land Financial Services Pte Ltd
Guarantor Keppel Land Limited
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date December 11, 2019
Coupon 3.259 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.259 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT7
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Credit Suise, DBS
& Standard Chartered Bank
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
