Dec 4 Synacor Inc (SYNC.O), partly owned by Intel Corp (INTC.O), said it partnered with Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) to allow pay TV and broadband providers offer social games to their customers.

Zynga shares rose about 3 percent to $2.30 in premarket trading, while Synacor shares were up about 5 percent at $6.60.

Synacor said certain pay-TV subscribers will get in-game currency each month as part of their subscription that can be redeemed for popular Zynga games such as Zynga Poker and FarmVille2. [ID:nGNXUWTFGa]

The partnership comes days after Zynga revised its pact with Facebook Inc (FB.O) to lower its dependence on the social network. [ID:nL1E8MTGF8]

Synacor, which debuted on the Nasdaq in February, offers authentication and management services to companies offering on-demand content, primarily cable and telecom service providers and consumer electronics brands.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((chandni.doulatramani@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)(outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging: Reuters messaging: chandni.doulatramani.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SYNACOR ZYNGA/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.