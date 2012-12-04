December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 15, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 101.01
Reoffer price 99.911
Yield 1.96 pct
Reoffer Yield 2.415 pct
Payment Date December 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
