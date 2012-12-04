December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Post AG
* * * *
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.048
Reoffer price 99.048
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.9bp
over the 2.25 pct September 04, 2020 DBR
ISIN XS0862941506
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2024
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.75
Reoffer price 99.75
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 150.8bp
over the 1.5 pct September 04, 2022 DBR
ISIN XS0862952297
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING,
JPMorgan & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme
Data supplied by International Insider.