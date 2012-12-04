December 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.687
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 297.1bp
Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC
& Unicredit Bank AG
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.