Peter Thal Larsen

HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) has proved a canny seller of Chinese assets. The emerging market lender announced on Dec. 5 it had sold 16 per cent of Ping An (601318.SS) at a premium to the market price. That's impressive: rivals Bank of America (BAC.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) accepted discounts when offloading their Chinese bank shareholdings. The positive reaction should buy HSBC some time to explain its broader China strategy.

HSBC's decision to sell was not surprising. Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver has been pulling the bank out of the insurance business. There was a huge profit to be captured too: HSBC's investment cost just $1.6 billion, compared to the selling price of $9.4 billion.

But finding a buyer palatable to the Chinese authorities, who need to approve the deal, can not have been simple. Charoen Pokhpand, a company controlled by Dhanin Chearavanont, Thailand's richest man, is a far from obvious choice – its main business is agriculture. But as a big player in China, it has cash flows that should help finance the China Development Bank loan it is using to part-finance the purchase.

This allowed HSBC to strike a deal at HK$59 per share, a premium to Ping An's closing price the day before HSBC first announced it was considering a sale. By contrast, Bank of America sold a big chunk of its shares in China Construction Bank (601939.SS) 11 per cent below the market price. In April, Goldman Sachs sold a 4 percent stake in ICBC (601398.SS) to Singapore's Temasek [TEM.UL] at a 3 percent discount.

The accounting gain from the sale, which will add 50 basis points to HSBC's already-strong core Tier 1 capital ratio, should buy the bank some time to explain its China strategy, including the benefits of its 20 percent stake in Bank of Communications (601328.SS), which it has committed to keep.

There may even be another benefit: selling out of Ping An, which also has a securities arm, may give HSBC a renewed opportunity to pursue its own securities licence in China, something most of its rivals attained long ago. The bank will now have to prove it can be an equally good buyer as it is a seller.

- A group linked to Thailand's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, has bought global bank HSBC's entire stake in China's Ping An Insurance for $9.38 billion, with China Development Bank backing Asia's second-largest deal this year.

- HSBC said on Dec. 5 it had sold the 15.6 percent stake to an affiliate of Charoen Pokphand Group, a group controlled by Chearavanont which is better known for its agri-business empire than writing insurance policies.

- CP Group, whose products include feed for chickens and pigs, has a long history in China. State-run China Development Bank is helping to finance CP Group's Ping An stake acquisition, according to HSBC.

- CP Group is paying HK$59 per Ping An share, a 2.3 percent premium to the closing price on Dec. 4, and also above Ping An's price the day before HSBC first announced it was considering a sale. Shares in Ping An rose 5 percent to HK$60 on the news. HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares rose 1.65 percent to HK$80.

