* USD/INR seen edging lower ahead of the crucial parliament vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail later in the day. The pair closed at 54.68/69 on Tuesday. * Traders say the pair may weaken in opening trade as hope builds up the parliament will approve foreign investors' entry into the multi-brand retail space while the euro's gains against the greenback will also hurt. * The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the greenback on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian dollar, which gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in interest rates to focus on its still relatively high yield. * Domestic share moves will also be watched for direction. The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.5 percent. * Dealers expect the 54.25 level to be tested during the day and expect the pair to move in a 54.10 to 54.60 range until the vote. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)