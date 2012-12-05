* USD/INR trading weaker at 54.50/51 versus its previous close of 54.68/69, tracking losses in the greenback versus the euro and some other Asian currencies while positive local shares also hurt. * Sentiment was also broadly positive ahead of the crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail in parliament due later in the day. * Traders to watch the domestic sharemarket moves for direction during the day. Nifty rises above 5,900 points in pre-open trade for the first time since April 25, 2011. * Traders expect 54.25 levels to be tested during the day with the pair likely to break below 54 if FDI in retail gets parliament nod. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)