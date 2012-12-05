* India's benchmark bond yield flat at 8.17 percent in opening trades. * The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees of bonds out of up to 120 billion rupees scheduled at its open market operation on Tuesday. * Dealers said large tendering seen in the 8.19 pct 2020 bond at OMO as the paper will tend to be illiquid because no more auctions are likely in the paper. The RBI bought 63.12 billion rupees of the 2020 bond. * Liquidity expected to remain tight, with repo bids remaining high at 944.15 billion rupees. * India to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 7, including a new 8-year paper. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)