BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index rises 0.5 percent to 19,442.61 and the NSE index gains 0.38 percent to 5,911.55. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in Chinese equities. However, concerns over whether U.S. lawmakers can resolve a budget impasse before year-end to avert a possible economic slump weighed on sentiment. * Market mood remains positive ahead of the outcome of the crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail in parliament due later in the day. * Leading the gains HDFC Bank rises 1.4 percent and Larsen & Toubro gains 1.1 percent, while Tata Motors is up 1.33 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
