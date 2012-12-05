* The BSE index rises 0.5 percent to 19,442.61 and the NSE index gains 0.38 percent to 5,911.55. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in Chinese equities. However, concerns over whether U.S. lawmakers can resolve a budget impasse before year-end to avert a possible economic slump weighed on sentiment. * Market mood remains positive ahead of the outcome of the crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail in parliament due later in the day. * Leading the gains HDFC Bank rises 1.4 percent and Larsen & Toubro gains 1.1 percent, while Tata Motors is up 1.33 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)