* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.18 percent, marginally lower than the 8.1857 percent in last week's sale, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The central bank will auction 50 billion rupees each of 91-day bills and 182-day bills later on Wednesday. * The highest and lowest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll was 8.18 percent. * The 182-day t-bills are expected to sell at 8.16 percent, steady from the auction cut-off of 8.1606 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day bills was at 8.18 percent, while the lowest was at 8.15 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)