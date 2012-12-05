* Indian technology shares down on fears that Cognizant
Technology Solutions Corp may issue a lower revenue
growth guidance for 2013 based on compensation targets for top
executives, dealers said.
* Cognizant, in a filing to the SEC on Tuesday, said its top
executives will receive 100 percent of their performance-linked
shares if the company achieves revenue of $8.5 billion next
year, a 16 percent rise over its projected 2012 revenue.
* The rise would be lower than the 20 percent growth, equivalent
to revenue of $7.34 billion, projected by the company in 2012.
* Dealers say Cognizant's earnings outlook is a bellwether for
the earnings of other Indian IT firms.
* Sentiment was also dampened by Cowen's downgrade of Infosys
Ltd to 'neutral' on Tuesday due to fears of a
protracted revenue growth recovery.
* "This is just a knee-jerk reaction. With the rupee at 55
levels, the third-quarter earnings cannot be bad for the IT
sector," said Kishore Ostwal, chairman of CNI Research,
expecting technology stocks to bounce back.
* Infosys down 2 percent, Wipro Ltd 1.9 percent lower,
Tata Consultancy Services 0.6 percent down, against the
broader BSE index, which is up 0.2 percent.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reute
rs.net; )