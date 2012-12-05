* Indian technology shares down on fears that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp may issue a lower revenue growth guidance for 2013 based on compensation targets for top executives, dealers said. * Cognizant, in a filing to the SEC on Tuesday, said its top executives will receive 100 percent of their performance-linked shares if the company achieves revenue of $8.5 billion next year, a 16 percent rise over its projected 2012 revenue. * The rise would be lower than the 20 percent growth, equivalent to revenue of $7.34 billion, projected by the company in 2012. * Dealers say Cognizant's earnings outlook is a bellwether for the earnings of other Indian IT firms. * Sentiment was also dampened by Cowen's downgrade of Infosys Ltd to 'neutral' on Tuesday due to fears of a protracted revenue growth recovery. * "This is just a knee-jerk reaction. With the rupee at 55 levels, the third-quarter earnings cannot be bad for the IT sector," said Kishore Ostwal, chairman of CNI Research, expecting technology stocks to bounce back. * Infosys down 2 percent, Wipro Ltd 1.9 percent lower, Tata Consultancy Services 0.6 percent down, against the broader BSE index, which is up 0.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reute rs.net; )