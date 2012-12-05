BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares of tyre makers including Apollo Tyres gained tracking a fall in the price of key raw material rubber, which constitutes nearly 40 percent of the tyre production cost. * Rubber futures have fallen 6.4 percent in previous five trading sessions. * Apollo Tyres is up 2.13 percent, Ceat Tyres gains 2.4 percent, MRF adds 4 percent, while JK Tyres & Industries rises 2.8 percent. * Rubber's peak production season has started in December and will continue till February. Carry forward stock of imports with tyre companies have risen after a drop in vehicle sales. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/siddesh.mayenkar@thomsonreuter s.com)
