* Shares of tyre makers including Apollo Tyres gained tracking a fall in the price of key raw material rubber, which constitutes nearly 40 percent of the tyre production cost. * Rubber futures have fallen 6.4 percent in previous five trading sessions. * Apollo Tyres is up 2.13 percent, Ceat Tyres gains 2.4 percent, MRF adds 4 percent, while JK Tyres & Industries rises 2.8 percent. * Rubber's peak production season has started in December and will continue till February. Carry forward stock of imports with tyre companies have risen after a drop in vehicle sales. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/siddesh.mayenkar@thomsonreuter s.com)