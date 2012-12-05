* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.13 percent and the shorter-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent. * Dealers waiting to see the outcome of retail vote in parliament. A positive vote for the government will fuel hopes of further reforms and passage of key bills like FDI in pension and insurance. * Liquidity expected to remain tight ahead of advance tax outflows in mid-December as well as likely higher currency in circulation due to state elections. * Dealers waiting to see whether the RBI announces another OMO next week to ease the cash crunch. * The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees of bonds out of up to 120 billion rupees scheduled at its open market operation on Tuesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)