* Morgan Stanley maintains its 'overweight' rating on Tata Motors and is optimistic of a strong rebound in sales in the January-March quarter, after visiting Solihull and Castel Bromwich facilities of luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). * The investment bank says the recent weakness in numbers is due to the slow ramp-up of launches rather than a "demand issue". * Most of the upgrades are slated for shipment in December, thus numbers thereon should see a strong sequential pickup, the note added. * JLR's global sales growth, a key issue for investors in Tata Motors, has slowed in recent months and sales fell in September for the first time in 14 months. * At 0806 GMT, Tata Motors shares were up 2.3 percent at 277.75 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)