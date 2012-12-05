* The BSE index up 0.35 percent at 19,416.51 and the NSE index gains 0.24 percent to 5,903.85, keeping gains before lawmakers vote on government move to allow FDI in retail. * State Bank of India shares up 1.66 percent. Diwakar Gupta, managing director and chief financial officer at SBI told reporters on Wednesday that the Indian government is looking to infuse 40 billion rupees ($732 million) in the bank. * Tata Motors shares rose 2.3 percent, buoyed by a Morgan Stanley report which maintained its 'overweight' rating and is optimistic of a strong rebound in sales in Jan-March quarter. * Property developer DLF Ltd shares up 3 percent on hopes of strong pick up in new launches in the second half of FY13 on the back of favourable product-mix skewed towards premium/luxury segment or plotted development, dealers say. * Traders say mid-cap and small cap indexes continue to outperform the benchmark, in a sign of structural bullishness. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)