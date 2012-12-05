* India's overnight cash rates steady at 8.05/8.10 percent with banks' borrowing from the repo window falling after settlement of the central bank's open market purchase of bonds, which took place on Tuesday. * The RBI bought back 116.42 billion rupees worth of bonds, little short of the notified 120 billion rupees at an open market operations on Tuesday. The settlement of the same happened earlier in the day. * Repo borrowings down at 796.25 billion rupees versus 944.15 billion rupees on Tuesday and 1.13 trillion rupees on Monday. * Traders, however, expect the cash deficit to again rise as corporates pay service taxes on Dec. 10 ahead of the quarterly advance taxes due by Dec. 15. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 85.04 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent while that in the CBLO market were at 614.62 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)