* USD/INR is trading at 54.59/60 versus its previous close of 54.4950/5050 and off the day's low of 54.34. * Traders say good dollar buying is seen from oil firms and some corporates are helping pull the pair off lows. * Mild gains in domestic shares and positive sentiment post the central bank's announcement of a special dollar credit swap facility for exporters are likely to limit a very sharp upside. * The pair is now seen in a 54.40 to 54.70 range, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)