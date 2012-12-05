BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
December 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 0.01
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000SHFM287
