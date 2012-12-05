December 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 0.01

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SHFM287

