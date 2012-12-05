Dec 5 Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad and iPad mini
tablets would lose some market share to devices running on
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android platform for the full year,
research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said.
Apple's worldwide tablet market share would slip to 53.8
percent in 2012 from 56.3 percent in 2011, while Android
products would increase their share to 42.7 percent from 39.8
percent, IDC said.
It raised its 2012 outlook for the worldwide tablet market
to 122.3 million units, up from its previous forecast of 117.1
million units, on increased shipments of Android tablets as well
as high demand for iPad mini.
IDC also raised its 2013 shipment forecast to 172.4 million
units from 165.9 million units.
"Tablets continue to captivate consumers, and as the market
shifts toward smaller, more mobile screen sizes and lower prices
points, we expect demand to accelerate in the fourth quarter and
beyond," research director of tablets Tom Mainelli said.
[ID:nBw055528a]
Tablets running on Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Windows
operating systems, including Windows 8 and Windows RT, would
grab market share from both Apple's iOS and Android, growing to
2.9 percent in 2012 and 10.2 percent in 2016, IDC said.
