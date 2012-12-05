BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
December 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date December 12, 2019
Coupon 1.8 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.8 pct
Payment Date December 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB0Q90
