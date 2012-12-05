(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Pierre Briançon

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - France and Germany are said to disagree (pundit variant: “clash”) over the euro zone banking union. Far from an indication that it won’t happen, this is a sign that it will. For the past 60 years, Franco-German differences have been at the heart of the European Union, both its curse and, once surmounted, its most powerful engine for progress. It is not different this time. The need for a common banking supervisor is a no-brainer. It does not take a Nobel prize winner to find the compromise that will emerge from the current divisions.

In the meantime, deadlines will be missed and concessions will be made. The most troubling question is not the nature of the differences between Paris and Berlin but the consequence they could have on the common regulator’s implementation timeline - and whether the delay matters. No-one ever thought that the European Central Bank could take over the supervision of the monetary union’s 6,000-odd banks next month. The euro zone’s top 20 will be enough to worry about for now.

The second question is whether legal niceties could keep the ECB from taking on the regional regulator’s role. But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble has called for “creative” solutions, which indicates that this problem isn’t insurmountable.

Then there’s the effect of the UK’s rear-guard action. The British want to change the voting rules at the European Banking Authority, the body that sets technical standards for European lenders. But as with most disputes between London and the rest of the EU, this one is unlikely to prove more than an entertaining side-show. Since Brussels acknowledges the existence of the problem, a middle-ground solution should be found.

When all is said and done, a strengthened ECB will find that bureaucracy, not politics, is the main challenge to its new, enlarged role. It will have to overcome the inertia of 17 national bank regulators, all intent to keep whatever power they have, each with their narrow national focus. Defining the ECB’s new powers will have been the easy task. Exercising them will be harder.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- The European Central Bank on Dec. 5 urged the European Commission to come up with a plan for a central mechanism to wind down banks in order to assure the euro zone's financial system functions even if some banks are in trouble.

- The resolution scheme is one of three pillars that form the banking union that aims at underpinning lenders and the euro currency. The other two are a new banking supervisory body and a combined means of deposit protection to prevent bank runs.

- "The ECB calls on the Commission to urgently present a separate proposal for an independent European Resolution Mechanism, including aspects of a common European Resolution Fund," the ECB said in a legal opinion.

- Reuters: Franco-German rift threatens EU banking union [ID:nL5E8N45WS] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [BRIANCON/]

(Editing by Edward Hadas and David Evans)

((pierre.briancon@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: pierre.briancon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS BANKING/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.