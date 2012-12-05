BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
December 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Assgen)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date December 12, 2042
Coupon 7.75% Fixed annually until First Call Date, thereafter
3mE+711.3 (including 100bps step-up)
Issue price Par
Spread 640.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the DBR September 2022
Payment Date December 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley,
Nomura, UBS Investment Bank & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0863907522
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :