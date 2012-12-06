US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
MUMBAI Dec 6 Credit Suisse has lowered India's economic growth forecast marginally to 5.9 percent from 6 percent for the fiscal year ending March.
The investment bank also reduced its growth forecast for FY14 to 6.9 percent from 7.2 percent, it said in a research note.
"This largely reflects the delayed RBI rate response, although we continue to stress that our projections are above those of the consensus," the bank said in a note.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
